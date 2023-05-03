Serbia, shooting in an elementary school. A security guard and eight children killed by a 14-year-old boy

At the moment the death toll from the shooting that took place in a primary school in the center of Belgrade, where a teenager opened fire, is 9 dead. This was reported by the police, specifying that the people killed are 8 children and a school guard. 6 other children and a teacher were injured.

The young man who opened fire in the Vladislav Ribnikar school was arrested in the courtyard of the institute: the police identified him with the initials KK, specifying that he was born in 2009 and is a student of the school. In Serbia, the primary school cycle is 8 years