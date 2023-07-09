Home » Goalkeeper Volpi, from Toluca, scores a crucial goal to defeat Cruz Azul
Goalkeeper Volpi, from Toluca, scores a crucial goal to defeat Cruz Azul

Goalkeeper Volpi, from Toluca, scores a crucial goal to defeat Cruz Azul

Mexico City 07/09/2023 at 04:43 CEST

He took advantage of a free kick on the Uruguayan Maximiliano Araujo in the 34th minute

Chivas del Guadalajara beat San Luis 3-1

The Brazilian Tiago Volpi, goalkeeper of the Red Devils of Toluca, scored the first goal this Saturday in his team’s 0-2 win over Cruz Azul on the second day of the Apertura 2023 of Mexican soccer.

It is the fourth goal that Volpi has scored since he arrived at Toluca in 2022. Three were made in the Clausura 2023 and all were scored from penalties. The Diablos’ second goal was scored by Juan Domínguez.

The duel held at the Azteca Stadium was intense from the start with both teams engaged in a constant back and forth.

At minute 34, a foul on the Uruguayan Maximiliano Araujo was marked as a penalty. Volpi masterfully charged it, deceived Sebastián Jurado with a shot to the right and celebrated the 0-1 at 36.

A minute later Volpi again influenced the game.

He cleared from his area a ball that Carlos Salcedo did not cut, Jury came out to clear headbut when he saw that the ball surpassed him, he stopped it with his hand outside the area before the Paraguayan Robert Morales was stalking him, an action that the referee marked as a foul and expulsion for Jurado that left Cruz Azul with 10 players.

In the second half Dominguez made it 0-2 in compensation time in a one-on-one in which he beat goalkeeper Gudiño.

In another game, Chivas del Guadalajara beat San Luis 3-1who was left with 10 players from minute 19 due to the expulsion of Ángel Zaldívar.

See also  In Poland, European Games without Russian or Belarusian athletes

Jonathan Padilla, Fernando Beltrán and Ronaldo Cisneros scored for Chivas. San Luis discounted with a penalty from the Spanish Unai Bilbao.

Also this Saturday Juárez FC drew 1-1 with the champion Tigres UANL. The feline team opened the scoring through the Colombian Luis Quiñones in the first half. In the second half Amaury Escoto scored the equalizer 13 minutes from the end.

The second day of the Apertura 2023 kicked off on Friday with a 2-3 victory for Santos Laguna over Puebla. The Colombian Harold Preciado collaborated with a double in the victory, the other goal was from Argentine Juan Brunetta. The Argentine Federico Mancuello and the Colombian Brayan Angulo scored for Puebla.

Completed Friday’s activity on 1-1 between Necaxa and Tijuana. . . . Paraguayan Carlos González put the home side in the lead, Xolos equalized with a goal from Alan Montes.

Date two will continue this Sunday with the duels Pumas UNAM-Mazatlán FC and Monterrey-Atlas. On Monday the clash between León and Pachuca will close the day.

The Querétaro-America party, Scheduled for Sunday, it was postponed due to the poor conditions on the field at the Querétaro stadium.

