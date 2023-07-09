Decree on Sunday in the Official Gazette of RS | Info

Tomorrow, the Official Gazette of the Republic of Srpska will publish the Decree of the President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, on the Promulgation of the Law on Amendments to the Law on the Publication of Laws and Other Regulations of the Republic of Srpska, said the newly elected Acting Director of the Official Gazette, Miloš Lukić.

These amendments to the law made it impossible to publish the decisions of the OHR and the high representative whom the RS authorities consider not legally elected, Kristijan Šmit, in the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska.

Lukić said that he is not afraid of Kristijan Šmit and that the Official Gazette, like all institutions of the Republika Srpska, is older than the Office of the High Representative and much more important for everyone in Srpska.

“Given that in BiH we have a man who falsely presents himself as a high representative, we in the Official Gazette will treat him as such. Our first task is, of course, to publish the Decrees on the Promulgation of the Law signed by the President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and I am glad that I will be able to participate in that process,” said Lukić for the TV UNA portal.

He stated that it will be another in a series of announcements of the Official Gazette, which since January 1992, when the first one was published, refer to important decisions made by the institutions of the Republika Srpska.

Lukić added that he informed the Government of the Republika Srpska, which appointed him acting director of the Official Gazette of the Republika Srpska at today’s telephone session, with the fact that it is at their disposal, and that the Presidential Decree will be published tomorrow.

“As for the decisions of the citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany, Christian Schmidt, he can make them as before, as he makes all the decisions in his private life, whether he will go somewhere on vacation or what he will have for lunch today, but as we do not publish his private decisions either we will not even those with whom he imagines that he can make certain laws”Lukic said.

