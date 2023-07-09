Gogl-Walli also national champion over 200 m

The Upper Austrian Susanne Gogl-Walli also won gold over 200 m in 23.22 seconds after winning the title on her parade distance 400 m at the athletics state championships in Bregenz on Sunday. There was no double for sprint ace Markus Fuchs, the 100 m champion decided not to start over 200 m. In the women’s javelin throw, Victoria Hudson celebrated a superior victory with 60.42 m.

Lukas Weißhaidinger had already surpassed the Olympic limit for Paris 2024 with 68.35 m on Saturday. The Upper Austrian was not disturbed by the fact that his usual competition discus and his competition shoes have disappeared since the flight back from the meeting in Karlstad. According to the program, the 100 m was won by ÖLV record holder Markus Fuchs, who won in 10.24 seconds.

“We recently scaled back the preparation for the World Cup a bit. From Monday the intensity will be increased again. To be honest, I didn’t expect to be able to pass the Olympic limit, so to speak,” said Tokyo bronze medalist Weißhaidinger. “From a purely technical point of view, Lukas’ throws were excellent,” explained coach Gregor Högler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

