On September 25, local time, the 14th Presidents Cup, the World Golf Team Tournament after three years, was held in North Carolina. The Quail Valley Golf Course in Charlotte, Fla. Davis Love III, 58, led the U.S. to a 17.5-12.5 victory over South Africa's Trevor Immelman-led International for a 12th Presidents Cup victory.

The Presidents Cup is a biennial world golf team competition between the United States and an international team composed of players from all over the world (excluding European players). It is quite similar to another, more historic Ryder Cup, which is a competition between Europeans and Americans. The Presidents Cup is traditionally played in even-numbered years, while the Ryder Cup is played in odd-numbered years.

The Presidents Cup is basically the same as the Ryder Cup, with match play to decide the winner. Each team has 12 players and is captained by an experienced player. The captain is responsible for the formation of the four-day competition. The tournament consists of 18 two-on-two match play and 12 one-on-one individual matches. One point for each win, and 0.5 points for each tie. Four days of competition results, the highest score wins the Presidents Cup.

Of the 12 players on each team, six players can be automatically selected by virtue of their world rankings, and the other six players are selected by the captain and are called wild card players. Wild-card players may also dominate games. Three years ago in Melbourne, international captain Els picked Im Sungjae as the wild card, and the Korean became one of the team’s top scorers with 3.5 points (3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss). He played as a main draft player this year.

This year’s competition, the US team’s wild card list is star-studded, major champions Colin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth (Jordan Spieth) won the wild card of captain Love III. Spieth was a member of Team USA for the 2013, 2015 and 2017 Presidents Cup, and he performed well three times; Morikawa participated in the Presidents Cup for the first time. In last year’s Ryder Cup, he won three wins and one draw, undefeated.

The first Presidents Cup was held in the United States in 1994, and this competition is the 14th. In the past 13 Presidents Cup competitions, the US team has an absolute advantage, winning 11 of them, while the international team has only won one victory in the third in 1998 and the fifth in South Africa in 2003. The battle was a draw.

The U.S. leads the way

Five games were played in the first round. Cantlay/Schauffele won 6 holes and 5 holes left, winning the top spot for the U.S. team. After that, the Americans chased after the victory, won two more games, and took a 3-0 lead. In the fourth group, Kim Shi-won/Cameron Davis defeated the combination of world No. 1 Schaeffler and Boons, and regained a victory for the international team. In the fifth group contest, the two sides fought to the 18th hole. The international team’s Penderis/Pereira combination swallowed a bogey and lost again. After the first round, the U.S. team led by 3 points 4-1.

In the second round, 40,000 fans poured into the stadium. Among them, former US President Bill Clinton and George W. Bush had a total of 5 sets of duels. The players played a total of 87 holes and caught 67 “birdies” and 3 The first “Eagle”, in which 3 groups of duels reached the end. As a result, the International won only two draws, and the U.S. won the second leg 4-1 to extend the lead to 8-2. The data shows that in the first two rounds of duels, the International team only led 10 of the 170 holes played, and fell behind at other times.

In the third round on Saturday, the International bounced back, first in a two-on-two match play, drawing 2-2 with the U.S. team, and then winning 3-1 in a one-on-one match. In the end, the international team won 5-3, chasing the total score to 7-11, still four games behind, still remaining in suspense. Among them, 20-year-old South Korean star Kim Joo-hyung scored 2 points and was an important contributor to the international team’s victory.

Team USA wins Presidents Cup for 12th time

The 12-group single-player finals were played in the fourth round on Sunday. Spieth, who was a wild card player for the U.S. team, lived up to expectations. Starting with a two-putt birdie on the 11th hole, he won 4 holes in a row, winning 4 holes and 3 holes, and defeated Cam Davis. Won the Ryder Cup singles final. In this competition, Spieth played well, winning five of five games, and made a great contribution to the US team. He also became the sixth player in the history of the Presidents Cup to win five games and five games.

In contrast, the world number one Scottie Scheffler disappointed the Americans and did not show the “world number one” style at all. In this round, Schaeffler lost to Colombian player Mulos. In this competition, the total record of “World No. 1″ is: 0 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses.

Team USA has amassed 14.5 points after wins by Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele, just half a point away. After getting match point, all eyes turned to Xander Schauffele and Corey Conners, who fought hard until the 18th hole. . As a result, Schauffele successfully saved par and won the winning point for the US team, making the subsequent game meaningless.

In the end, the US team won the Presidents Cup for the 12th time with a 17.5-12.5 victory over the International team. This competition, the US team has obvious advantages, which is also expected. After all, the 12 American players are all ranked in the top 25 in the world, and the performance of most of them basically matches their world rankings.

