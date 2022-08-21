No surprises at San Siro.

No surprises at San Siro. Spezia plays as best he can, trying to limit Inter’s impact. The Nerazzurri, however, after unblocking the match, went under management and gave very little. Two shots by Lautaro and Calhanoglu and a goal by Correa condemn Gotti’s team to defeat, which analyzes the challenge to the microphones of Sky Sport.

A KO that for how he has matured also leaves some regrets. Obviously, the difference in technical values ​​on the pitch. Too much Inter for Spezia. The feeling was not the “if” but the “when” Inter’s goal would arrive. And the technician didn’t like anything more. “I didn’t have much fun. I’m not happy with my team’s first half. It wasn’t an unplayable match and I’m not satisfied anyway. We weren’t able to do some defensive moves. We had prepared something different this week. Obviously the opponent. he was strong but I also know where merits and demerits begin. I understand that it is always difficult to grasp the limit between what a team like Inter can grant and what we weren’t enough for, but the team has gone below its qualities in the dribble. “

Spezia failed to find a way to worry Handanovic. And in general she appeared in trouble. The next match against Sassuolo will provide some more information on the potential of this team. “Obviously I do not take away the merits of Inter, which is a very strong team, but there are also moments in the championship and in the matches in which certain solutions may or may not be sought. The little ones must find a virtuous balance, it is very important. Even exploiting the characteristics. of the players available. There is a path to be built day by day, filling gaps and limits “. Nzola recovered. It is not cheap. “I always say that before the players there are men, it is very important to relate correctly with the boys also on the character and emotional aspects to become a team of a certain type”. See also China University Basketball League Men's Division I National Finals kick off in Chongqing on July 29

