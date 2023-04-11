Home Sports Grabher best ÖTV lady in the WTA ranking since 2014
Sports

Grabher best ÖTV lady in the WTA ranking since 2014

by admin
Grabher best ÖTV lady in the WTA ranking since 2014

Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg and Sinja Kraus from Vienna have achieved personal bests in the WTA rankings. Thanks to her entry into the round of 16 in Charleston, Grabher improved by eleven places and appears in 78th place.

For the first time in eight and a half years (Yvonne Meusburger in October 2014) there is again an ÖTV player in the top 80 of the WTA ranking. Thanks to the Bogota round of 16, Kraus made up 15 places and is in 153rd place.

More in addition to the WTA world rankings

See also  Earthquake in Catania, seismic swarm: the strongest quake of magnitude 4.3 - breaking latest news

You may also like

Virtus Bologna-Sergio Scariolo, the rumors from Greece and...

Vsetínský Klhůfek regrets the missed chances, but is...

Rossi comeback in Minnesota win

Air conditioner bonuses, what to know: who is...

NBA regular season players of the week: the...

in the Meuse, we also want to have...

Champions League: Benfica; Schmidt, I don’t trust the...

He’s enjoying it. The young back is growing...

Champions League, where to watch Benfica-Inter and Manchester...

Mets’ Max Scherzer breaks out of slump with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy