Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg and Sinja Kraus from Vienna have achieved personal bests in the WTA rankings. Thanks to her entry into the round of 16 in Charleston, Grabher improved by eleven places and appears in 78th place.

For the first time in eight and a half years (Yvonne Meusburger in October 2014) there is again an ÖTV player in the top 80 of the WTA ranking. Thanks to the Bogota round of 16, Kraus made up 15 places and is in 153rd place.

