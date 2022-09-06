Over 70 thousand tickets have already been sold for the match on 1 October with the Giallorossi. Full house also expected for the Champions League debut. The Nerazzurri people gather around the team

Tight and compact fans around the troop of Mr. Inzaghi, but this is nothing new. Despite the difficult moment, after a knockout in the derby still hard to swallow, the passion of the Nerazzurri people continues to burn, ready to explode in the stands of San Siro to push the team as it has been doing constantly for a decade now at the pace of record. After the “full blows” of the last three home matches between last season and the current one, Inter is preparing to sell out also in the next three matches scheduled at the Meazza between the league and the Champions League. According to the data in the possession of the Nerazzurri club, there are now only a few thousand tickets still available to see Inzaghi’s team live against Bayern, Turin and Rome. The last available “Champions packages” are also almost sold out.

FILOTTO — After the approximately 71,000 spectators reached against Sampdoria, Spezia and Cremonese, San Siro will be tinged with an intense Nerazzurri also from now to the end of the month. The sales already recorded by Inter for the next three home matches speak for themselves: over 70 thousand tickets already “flown” for the match on 1 October against Mourinho’s Roma, more than 60 thousand instead those sold for Saturday’s match 10 September against Torino, numbers that suggest an easy “sold out” in the next few hours. Exactly what will happen for the debut in the Champions League on Wednesday evening against Bayern Munich, they say from Viale della Liberazione waiting to communicate the final figures. But there is more, because the fans have also almost brushed the Champions packages made available for the three home games of Group C against Bayern Munich, Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona: few tickets are still available, mainly in the second and third green rings. . See also Inter: Lukaku, left thigh flexor distraction: no derby and Bayern

TRADITION — It is certainly not new, it was said. The Nerazzurri fan is now used to following the team consistently and diligently, so much so that he has given Inter the top spot in the spectator rankings for the past eight years. The average at San Siro in the last championship was 49,999 spectators, the highest of the tournament, with a clear record also in the number of total fans over the entire season: to be exact, 1,128,377 spectators last year, also in spite of the strong limitations to the capacity (with the return to 100% only from the beginning of April). The numbers of this start of the season confirm the trend, giving a glimpse of new records on the horizon.

September 6 – 12:29 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

