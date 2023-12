The soccer players of Granada and Bilbao drew 1:1 in the final match of the 16th round of the Spanish league, which was interrupted after a quarter of an hour due to the death of a fan in the audience. Visiting Athletic went into today’s game with a one-goal lead, but Ruiz de Galerreta’s own goal in the second half brought Granada level. After gaining a point, Bilbao defended the fifth place in the table.

