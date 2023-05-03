Home » Great performances by Satoranský and Veselý moved Barcelona to the Final Four
Great performances by Satoranský and Veselý moved Barcelona to the Final Four

In the last match against Žalgiris, Veselý shone with 26 points, and this time he was also one of the leaders of Barcelona together with Satoranský. The guests led most of the match, at the end of the third quarter their lead rose to 16 points. Barcelona coach Šarunas Jasikevičius has dismissed his former club, where he worked as a player and coach.

The Spanish team is in the Final Four for the third time in a row. Last year, even before the arrival of the Czech basketball players, he finished third, a year earlier he took second place.

Quarter-finals of the playoffs of the European Basketball League – 3rd matches:
Žalgiris Kaunas – FC Barcelona 66:77 (for guests, Satoranský 14 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, Veselý 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), final series score 0:3;
19:45 Fenerbahce Istanbul – Olympiakos Piraeus.
