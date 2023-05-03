C&A and Fandom launch Collab for Mother’s Day – MONDO MODA

A C&A united a Fandom, a brand that has become a reference in the fashion market by bringing a new concept to handmade knitting. The partnership bets on unusual combinations of stitches, textures, models and colors to update classics that we love.

As well as the weave of knitting, in which the threads are mixed to create new pieces, the family stories and traditions that are passed from grandmother to mother, from mother to daughter, from sister to sister, are also intertwined to transform their stories. .

The mixture of textures in the pieces of this unprecedented partnership also represents how the union in the family only highlights the characteristics, attitudes and exclusivity of each personality and each material.

