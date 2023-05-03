Home » C&A and Fandom launch Collab for Mother’s Day – MONDO MODA
World

C&A and Fandom launch Collab for Mother’s Day – MONDO MODA

by admin
C&A and Fandom launch Collab for Mother’s Day – MONDO MODA
C&A and Fandom launch Collab for Mother’s Day – MONDO MODA

A C&A united a Fandom, a brand that has become a reference in the fashion market by bringing a new concept to handmade knitting. The partnership bets on unusual combinations of stitches, textures, models and colors to update classics that we love.
As well as the weave of knitting, in which the threads are mixed to create new pieces, the family stories and traditions that are passed from grandmother to mother, from mother to daughter, from sister to sister, are also intertwined to transform their stories. .
The mixture of textures in the pieces of this unprecedented partnership also represents how the union in the family only highlights the characteristics, attitudes and exclusivity of each personality and each material.

MONDO MODA is the first Lifestyle Portal in Campinas. It was created in November 2007 by Journalist and Style Editor Jorge Marcelo Oliveira with the aim of informing, entertaining and questioning. Art, culture, fashion, architecture, decoration, culture, gastronomy, behavior and other subjects related to the contemporary lifestyle.

%d bloggers like this:


See also  AstraZeneca: Croatia investigates the death of a woman

You may also like

Ravenlok (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One...

Massacre in a Belgrade school: 9 dead. The...

New episode of “Here is a theme”, the...

It looks like a solar beacon, but it’s...

USA new weapons package for Ukraine | Info

Diablo IV welcomes us to the Stress Test...

Battle and victory, the Ekipe Orizzonte conquers Padua...

Smile presents “Green Lightning” in Bilbao

A bloody night in Gaza follows the death...

Regarding Changjin Lake, how should we treat history?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy