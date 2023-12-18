Great success for Milano Premier Padel P1

Milano Premier Padel P1 had two objectives: to show the public the big names on the planet and to measure the passion of the padel people, Milanese and beyond. Objectives achieved: “They informed me that the barrier of 30 thousand spectators for this edition has been overcome – explains the Councilor for Sport, Tourism and Youth Policies of the Municipality of Milan, Martina Riva –. A figure up 11% compared to a year ago, which certifies the Milanese passion for sport and padel. The numbers are important but it was the sounds and colors of the enthusiasm in the stands of the Allianz Cloud that characterized this great event, built side by side with the organizers who deeply listened to the needs of the city: from the involvement of young people through important discounts and free attention to the aspect of mobility, with a notable commitment to raising awareness of the use of public transport, in agreement with ATM. We have experienced a great sporting adventure in which the sense of victory is not limited to the players on the field, but involves all of us.”

CARRARO Milan was the last stage of Premier Padel in 2023, which was also attended by the president of the circuit, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, present on Friday and Saturday at the Allianz Cloud also with illustrious guests such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic. “We witnessed a great spectacle of sport and I believe there was no better way to close an extraordinary year for the circuit governed by the International Padel Federation with Qatar Sports Investments and supported by PPA and IPPA, the male and female players’ associations – the balance of the president of the FIP, Luigi Carraro –. The Milan tournament, the last event of the season, confirms the great passion of the Italian public for padel and opens a window on the future of the 2024 tour, when we will have a complete calendar divided into around 24 world-class tournaments, for which there is it is highly anticipated and will be made official in the next few days. The positive numbers of this tournament are eloquently reflected in the numbers of the entire movement, confirming the growth of interest and passion of the public and practitioners worldwide.”

ENTHUSIASM AND NUMBERS “The key to organizing a world-class sporting event corresponds to a single guiding concept: enthusiasm – underlined Marco Gamberale, CEO of NSA Group and head of the organizational machine –. It is the enthusiasm of the champions that ignites the passion for sport and activates the diffusion process, involving the public and sponsors. It’s a sort of perfect fit: the players love the general public, the spectators get excited about the padel champions and the sponsors find a natural place in this context of passion and involvement. The positive numbers, from spectators to the social and web balance, are the simple consequence of this virtuous process.”

Here, then, are the numbers. Record balance for web and social media which doubled the results of the 2022 edition, an aspect that measures the growth of padel also on the digital front: unique users of the website www.milanopremierpadel.com were 53,845 (+79.5% compared to to 2022), with over 145 thousand pages visited (+108%) and 131 countries reached (+35%). On social media 6,311,374 impressions and 3,756,105 users reached, with a +87.8% compared to a year ago. There were 250 people who worked to make the event a success, just as 250 athletes arrived in Milan, including the women’s and men’s draw, followed by 150 coaches and collaborators.

THE TREND The great success of Milano Premier Padel P1 reflects that of padel in Italy. The fields throughout the national territory, as highlighted by the data from the Mr. Padel Paddle Observatory, have become 8,700, in 3,300 facilities, with a +25% compared to a year ago. ‘Padelmania’ is a worldwide phenomenon and Italy is the protagonist.