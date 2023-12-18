Gratitude for 2023 and hope in 2024

We are just a few days away from ending 2023, a year that we will undoubtedly not forget for a long time due to everything that happened in the political sphere.

For the center of Medellín it was a year full of contrasts. On the one hand, living conditions for citizens worsened, but on the other, the economic situation of commerce improved in a large part of the productive sectors. And therefore, a message of gratitude to those who continue to support the center and to those who continue to see our territory as the best option to study, shop, have fun or simply enjoy everything it has to offer.

From CORPOCENTRO and PERIÓDICO CENTRÓPOLIS we also thank all the entities that accompanied us throughout 2023 and that made it possible to continue our work in this wonderful territory, full of life and opportunities.

We are now preparing to receive 2024 with great expectations, the same as that of all citizens who hope that the city will return to the path of growth and joint work between the public and private sectors, to achieve the changes that this territory that is crying out for. It receives more than a million people daily.

The priorities are clear for the start of the next government, as we have made it known to both the elected mayor and the new councilors: street residents, public space, security and mobility, must be on the agenda from January 1st.

We also hope that the private sector will participate in the transformation of the center, through the multiple initiatives that the union sector has been proposing for commune 10.

So, we close 2023 with a THANK YOU to all our readers and advertisers. We wish you a Merry Christmas and may 2024 be full of good things.

