Greg Norman sued for negligence leading to the sexual assault of a young girl

Greg Norman (68), one of the legends of world golf (winner of the British Open in 1986 and 1993) and current boss of the LIV circuit, will have to face justice in Florida, just like his wife Kirsten. They are accused by a family residing in this state of negligence, having led to the intoxication and then the sexual assault of an underage girl who was at their home in 2021.
The complainant is a friend of the Norman couple’s daughter-in-law. Invited to a party at the couple’s house, she would have been offered alcohol by Kirsten Norman, as well as other minors. Made drunk by the consumption of alcohol, the young woman was then sexually assaulted by two people, also minors.
The complaint states that Greg Norman and his wife failed in their duty, supplying alcohol to minors and failing to prevent ” abusive conduct of the aggressors. The Normans’ attorney, however, said the case was closed and the allegations were false.