GRIGNETTA VERTICAL 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Super edition 2023 of the Grignetta Vertical which went into the archive with the success of two “local” athletes: the Alpino of Team Scarpa/Karpos Daniel Antonioli of Pian dei Resinelli won by stopping the chrono in 35’04’ while Chiara Lelli of the Team GSA Cometa printed its opponents with a great 44’21”.

Successful organization for Team Cometa in a only-up race that will celebrate its 10th edition next year: over 200 starters for a real shoot from Pian dei Resinelli to the top of Grigna Meridionale, 3.4km and 980+ on terrain always very technical but kept in safety by the Alpine Rescue of Ballabio coordinated by Giuseppe “Calumer”.

On the podium together with the athlete from the Army Antonioli, Lorenzo Rota Martir of Team Karpos and Giovanni Dedivittis of Team Pasturo climbed. At the foot of the podium the athlete from Valtellina Cometa Alessandro Crippa, Marcello Scarinzi, Filippo Curtoni, Luca Lafranconi, Eros Radaelli, Stefano Tavola and Davide Sambrizzi to close the top 10.

Barbara Sangalli and Elisa Pallini finished behind Chiara Lelli in the women’s category.

Satisfaction for the organizers, in the words of Max Tonetti: “A difficult edition due to the risk of bibs, we were unable to land the helicopter on the summit but the great help of the volunteers allowed us to deliver to all the athletes t -spare shirt and backpack on the summit! Next year will be our tenth edition and get ready for a big surprise!”

The 2024 edition of Grignetta Vertical is an appointment not to be missed for all verticalists!