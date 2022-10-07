WNBA star Brittney Griner is quickly losing hope of being able to return home as she continues her imprisonment in a Russian prison after she was arrested last February for being found in possession of cannabis oil at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and sentenced to 9 years. She told CBS her wife Cherelle: “she is going through the most difficult moment in her life”.

“Apparently, it seems that my wife is a hostage – explained Cherelle -. Knowing that our government and a foreign government have sat down and are negotiating for her release makes Brittney a hostage. ” Cherelle said she was heartened after meeting with President Joe Biden, convinced that she wanted to do what she could to bring Brittney home, but she later realized it would take the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin because she can be released. She also said she suspected Brittney’s importance as a top athlete is part of the reason the Russian government treated her so harshly – her spouse cited a number of people who had reported being captured in Russia. with the same charge, getting away with a fine.

Cherelle’s biggest concern is that Brittney is just struggling to make it through day in and day out. She “she has already suffered too much in relation to her crime of hers. After the first phone call, I felt encouraged that she could survive this drama. This time by the time I hung up, I think I cried for about two, three days straight. It was the creepiest phone call I’d ever made … she felt she wasn’t well. I don’t know if she has something left inside her to keep waking up every day and being in a place where she has no one to comfort her. It is in the most difficult moment of her life ever. She is very afraid of being forgotten in Russia, or simply used to the point of getting in the way. She is telling me things like, ‘my life doesn’t even matter anymore’. Now I fear that if within a couple of weeks she doesn’t get to the dreaded prisoner swap, she might end up in forced labor. I told her that her life is important to me, that I want to bring her home and I will continue to pray every day that the people entrusted with her destiny have mercy, sit down and they too see that your life is important and do everything possible to bring you home “.