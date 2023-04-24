Home » Grizzlies to try to improve at forward role in the summer: Dillon Brooks away as a free agent?
The Memphis Grizzlies will try to improve as a forward in the summer.

Dillon Brooks will be a free agent and his future with the franchise is uncertain due to his lack of danger in attack.

Brooks is a great defender but doesn’t create big offensive spacing that can maximize the Grizzlies’ offense and has sub-tier shot selection, he writes ESPN.

The Grizzlies had already tried to sign Mikal Bridges at the trade deadline.

“At deadline they tried to improve the wing position,” Tim MacMahon told Brian Windohorst in a podcast. “They offered the Nets four picks to let Bridges go. And they would also have offered picks to the Raptors to get to Anunoby.

“I don’t know if Brooks will stay with the Grizzlies after the playoffs are over. Although the question is: who will defend, in the event of his departure, against the best opposing forwards?

“If they decide to let Brooks leave, they will have to make an important purchase in defense. They can let him go into free agency but they have to bring in someone to replace him.”

