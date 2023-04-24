Sega Sound Killers will visit Madrid with their electronic rock

Musicians of different styles come together to create a project halfway between rock and electronics. The group is made up of experienced artists who have been part of the music scene in the Basque Country. Iñaki Altolagirre ‘Matxet’, Eneko Larrañaga, EKTZ and Eneko Lusar bring to the capital the essence of Sega Sound Killers: powerful drums, synths and sharp guitars. This spring you will be able to enjoy their particular sound, an electronic atmosphere charged with rock, intensity and rage. You can get the tickets for the shows in the following link.