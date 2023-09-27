Guangxi Athletes Secure Bronze in Asian Games Men’s Individual All-Around Gymnastics Final with Stable Performance

Guangxi Athletes Win Bronze in Asian Games Men’s Individual All-Around Gymnastics Final

Hangzhou, September 26 – The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou witnessed a remarkable performance by Guangxi athletes in the men’s individual all-around gymnastics final. Lan Xingyu, representing the Chinese team, defied expectations and won the bronze medal with his stable performance in the competition.

The afternoon of September 26 saw the culmination of the men’s individual all-around final in the gymnastics competition. Zhang Boheng, the Chinese player who ranked first in the preliminaries, grabbed the gold medal with his outstanding and consistent performance. On the other hand, Lan Xingyu, originally ranked fifth in the preliminaries and not considered a strong contender, impressed the audience and judges alike, securing the bronze medal. The silver medal was won by Japanese player Joru Kitazon.

In the final event, 18 contestants were divided into three groups based on their preliminary rankings and competed in six rounds. The top six Chinese players, Zhang Boheng and Lan Xingyu, along with Japanese players Kawakami Shohei and Kitazono Joryu, and Korean players Yin Zhenxing and Pei Jialan, formed one group. The rounds included floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bars.

Lan Xingyu made his debut in the first round of the floor exercise, performing fluidly and confidently. Although his routine was not overly difficult, he managed to score an impressive 13.600 points. In the subsequent round, both the difficulty coefficient and the score of 13.700 on the pommel horse showcased his skill and determination. Despite these early successes, Zhang Boheng maintained his lead after two rounds with a total score of 29.100.

However, in the third round, Lan Xingyu showcased his specialty on the rings, which had been a strong suit for the Chinese team as well. With a difficulty coefficient of 6.4 and a completion score of 8.866, his total score of 15.266 in this event was the highest among all the participants. Lan Xingyu secured a place in the top three. Maintaining his position throughout the vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar competitions, he successfully secured the bronze medal with an overall score of 84.965.

After the award ceremony, Lan Xingyu expressed his surprise in winning the bronze medal. He humbly acknowledged that his all-around performance may not be perfect compared to his competitors and that his routine difficulties were not particularly high. However, he emphasized his satisfaction with his performance on the pommel horse and parallel bars.

Lan Xingyu also spoke about his plans to improve and adjust his ring routine before the upcoming individual finals. He mentioned that although rings were his strongest event, he had a minor stumble on his landing during the competition. He intended to discuss the matter with his coach and work towards better results in the next finals.

Qin Wei, the head coach of Guangxi Men’s Gymnastics, praised Lan Xingyu’s stability during the competition, emphasizing his ability to maintain a strong mental state. He also noted that Lan Xingyu could further enhance his competitiveness by working on the difficulty level of his routines in floor exercise, pommel horse, and horizontal bars.

Lan Xingyu’s remarkable performance in the Asian Games men’s individual all-around gymnastics final has not only brought pride to Guangxi but also signaled his potential for future success. With continued hard work and improvement, he aspires to achieve even greater results in the upcoming competitions.