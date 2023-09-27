Shura Martial God: China’s First “Crazy” Type Animation Takes the Nation by Storm

“Shura Martial God” Makes Its Highly-Anticipated Debut

September 26 was an exciting day for fans of domestic animation as the highly-anticipated series, “Shura Martial God,” finally aired. The first two episodes were shown back-to-back, with subsequent episodes available for members every Tuesday at 10:00. The broadcast on Tencent Video had fans buzzing with excitement. The first season of the anime consists of 16 episodes, featuring 55 action-packed moments. With its fast pace, intense conflicts, and engaging storyline, “Shura Martial God” is being hailed as the first of its kind in China – a “crazy” type of animation.

The Magnificent Architecture and “Ten Times Speed” Adaptation

“Shura Martial God” is an adaptation of the popular novel written by Chu Feng, a revered author on the 17K Novel Network. The story is centered around Chu Feng’s nine-color mysterious thunder and his enigmatic life experiences. It chronicles his journey from the Kyushu Continent to the Qinglong Sect and his subsequent growth spanning hundreds of years, exploring realms like the Mortal Refining World, the Great Chiliocosm Upper Realm, and the Holy Light Galaxy. The first two episodes of the animation are action-packed, adapting nearly 30 chapters from the novel. Viewers witness Chu Feng’s rise from a underdog at the second level of spiritual martial arts to his daring challenges against 40 ferocious beasts and his entrance into the tomb of ten thousand bones. At the eighth level of Lingwu, Chu Feng not only avenges his previous defeat but also meets important characters like Su Rou and Su Mei, who will have significant roles in his future. Netizens couldn’t help but admire the lightning-fast pace of the episodes, with some proclaiming, “Level three in one episode, so awesome.” Based on the official trailers, it is anticipated that the first season will maintain this “ten times speed” style throughout, covering the entire first volume of the novel.

55 Cool Points and Hardcore Content

Prior to the release of the anime, fans expressed concerns about potential deletions and changes in the adaptation. However, these worries were put to rest upon the release of the feature film. The plot of “Shura Martial God” progresses swiftly, yet it faithfully restores the essential elements and characters from the original work. Furthermore, the series is produced by Bee, the original author, who personally oversaw the 10-year adaptation of the plot. This not only satisfies long-time fans but also caters to the current trend of serialized storytelling, injecting fresh ideas and modifications. The first volume of the original work contains many captivating moments, of which the most notable is Chu Feng’s challenge against Gong Luyun in the Xuanwu Realm, across two realms, to protect his companions. Initially, the sect leader proposes a ten-year agreement, but Chu Feng confidently states, “Ten years is too long, one year is enough,” vowing to take Gong Luyun’s life. Such rapid growth across two realms within a year is a rarity in any work. Reports indicate that Chu Feng accomplishes various remarkable feats in this season, including avenging his clan by eliminating the only grandson of an elder, seizing a treasure from the leader of a sect, saving the Chu family single-handedly, acquiring the power of Shura through a possessed egg, mastering the White Tiger attack and killing technique, and crushing the Jie clan to reach the pinnacle. Fans can look forward to the restoration of all 55 cool points, including the classic counterattack plot of Shura’s Ghost Tower.

Flexible Modeling, Double Production Blessing, and an Array of Beauties

“Shura Martial God” is a joint production between Force Digital and Ruosen Technology, with the former primarily responsible for the original force. Fans can observe the agility and flexibility of the characters in “Shura Martial God,” which is not surprising, considering Force Digital’s previous work on “Mortal Cultivation of Immortality.” The female characters introduced thus far, including the two heroines Su Rou and Su Mei, possess distinct personalities – the elder sister is gentle and composed, while the younger sister is lively and adorable. Even the supporting character Chu Yue exudes charm and has captured the hearts of many fans who refer to her as their “wife.” As the series progresses, viewers can anticipate the introduction of more powerful and mysterious female characters like Zi Ling and Dandan.

“Shura Martial God” serves as a refreshing and pure source of entertainment and relaxation for viewers amidst their hectic study and work schedules. The protagonist’s determination to overcome all obstacles and bring hope to those feeling trapped is, indeed, a blessing. The animation can be exclusively watched on Tencent Video, with the first two episodes already available. Members can enjoy weekly updates every Tuesday at 10 o’clock. Join Chu Feng on his extraordinary journey as he “goes crazy” and transforms into a remarkable young man.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

