Home Sports Gymnastics Championship officially kicked off yesterday_Zhejiang Online
Sports

Gymnastics Championship officially kicked off yesterday_Zhejiang Online

by admin

Gymnastics Championship officially started yesterday

13 people from our province played in Chengdu

2023-04-12 11:09:05

Source: Sport Tribune

Reporter Hong Xuan

On April 11, the 2022 National Gymnastics Championship, which had been postponed for some reason, officially kicked off in Chengdu. This competition brought together about 570 athletes, coaches and referees from 40 teams from 21 provinces and cities. Among them, the Zhejiang team sent 13 players including Yang Haonan, Chen Yilu, Zhang Qingying, and Zhang Xinyi.

Xu Gang, the coach of the Zhejiang Gymnastics Men’s Team, told reporters that this competition mainly hopes that the players will polish their movements through the competition, strengthen their performance and performance on the field, and train for the National Championships held in May.

As the main player of our province’s men’s team, Yang Haonan was originally a member of the national youth team. After the Tokyo Olympics, he entered the national training team and is currently training with the national team coach Li Dezhi. This time, you will sign up to participate in the four individual competitions of pommel horse, rings, parallel bars and horizontal bar. Affected by the injury, he faced the game again after half a year. His goal was clear and clear: “I hope that I can win the opportunity to prepare for the World Championships and make up for last year’s regret.”

In addition, the main team players of the youth group of our province in the last National Games “Da Xiao Zhang (Zhang Qingying, Zhang Xinyi)” officially entered the adult group competition last year. Now they are on the rise, and they will also use the accumulation of this competition Experience and improve your level in actual combat.

See also  The IOC reaffirms its desire to reinstate Russian and Belarusian athletes, but says nothing about Paris 2024

Label:main players; national team coaches; competitions; world championships
edit: Bi Zhen

Related Reading


You may also like

Mountain on stage: the festival program

Atlanta without Krejčí succeeded in the preliminary round...

Real Madrid v Chelsea: Power & demands –...

Another Guangzhou team is here!The registered capital of...

Boston sets new NHL scoring record

Scottish Gossip: Ross Wilson, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts

30 by James, but also Shroder and Hachimura:...

Hangzhou Asian Games Village completes power supply full...

Van Nisterlooy and Salah bow out, Haaland has...

the new land is the Speed ​​Hub

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy