It would be nice to see him at San Siro with the Milan or Inter shirt, but for now Erling Braut Haaland is a guest in the two Milanese stadium. Not a hint of a transfer market but just a spectator at the Coldplay concert. Haaland, European champion with the Manchester City shirt and big fan of the English band, showed up in the Meazza grandstand accompanied by his father Half Inge to attend the Italian stage of one of the most famous musical groups in the world

