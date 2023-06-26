“Every attempt to organize internal unrest is doomed to fail”- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) “Dear friends, today I once again address all Russian citizens. I thank you for your resistance, solidarity and patriotism. Civil solidarity has shown that any redemption, any attempt to organize internal unrest is doomed to fail” . I am the words that Vladimir Putin reserves to the nation after the revolt of the Wagner group headed by the leader and founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. The speech by the head of the Kremlin comes after those of Wagner’s No. 1 who broke the silence on Telegram by publishing an 11-minute audio. Prigozhin recounted his version of the events that have taken place in recent days and explained that his was not an attempt to carry out a coup d’état but to make a protest. (LaPresse)

June 26, 2023 – Updated June 26, 2023 , 10:40 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

