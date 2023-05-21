Home » Habesohn succeeds in opening victory at World Cup
Daniel Habesohn made a successful start to the Table Tennis World Championships in Durban. The 36-year-old beat Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-2 in the men’s singles on Sunday and is in the round of 64.

David Serdaroglu, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to India’s Kamal Achanta. In the mixed doubles, Karoline Mischek/Alexander Chen lost 1:3 against the Hungarians Dora Madarasz/Nandor Ecseki.

Polcanova and Gardos already failed

Already on Saturday European champion Sofia Polcanova failed in the first single round. The Upper Austrian, seeded number ten, lost 3:4 to Hungarian Dora Madarasz after leading 3:1. It was also the end of the line for Robert Gardos, who lost 4-1 to South Korean Lim Jong Hoon.

Meanwhile, Amelie Solja progressed on Saturday. She defeated the Swede Filippa Bergand 4:2 and now meets the Chinese world number one Sun Yingsha.

