Home » Hadamczik asks Jalonen for an explanation
Sports

Hadamczik asks Jalonen for an explanation

The World Hockey Championship ended on Thursday with Czech failure and the future of head coach Kari Jalonen immediately began to be resolved. After last year’s bronze medal, the Finnish coach placed 8th this time, which means the worst ranking in Czech history. The owner of Dynamo Pardubice, Petr Dědek, demanded the end of Jalonen immediately after the 0:3 loss to the USA. The president of the Czech Ice Hockey Association, Alois Hadamczik, has already commented on the performance of his charges at the championship on Twitter.

