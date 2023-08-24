HAIL, this time it really could be BIG! It will be the effects of the POPPEA CYCLONE » ILMETEO.it

Weather: HAIL, this time could really be BIG! It will be the effects of the POPPEA CYCLONE

The CYCLONE POPPEA will bring back BIG HAIL: watch out for carsThe CYCLONE POPPEA, arriving between the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week is potentially dangerous and this time the danger of extreme phenomena will be quite high, including the much feared phenomenon of large hail .

On the other hand, we have always said so. No wonder if after so many days of infernal heat, violent storms can break out at the first gust of fresh air.

As the map below shows, POPPEA is a CYCLONE destined to push rather cool winds towards Italy, capable of triggering important contrasts with the pre-existing great heat and thus giving rise to outbreaks of thunderstorms and hailstorms, with grains that could also be large dimensions.Here is the CYCLONE POPPEA which arrives menacingly over ItalyWe are therefore back to talking about extreme weather conditions after the long and hot blaze caused by the African anticyclone Nero and which is still ongoing.

The real risk is that of having to deal with really intense events.

But how will the situation evolve and above all when will the risk of HAIL increase?

Meanwhile, eyes on the start of the weekend, when the Alps will develop some very strong thunderstorms (possibly extending to the high plains in the evening), while between Sunday and Monday it will be the turn of a large part of the northern plains and subsequently to the Center. It will be precisely at this juncture that storms will be able to exploit the much energy involved, in some cases resulting in extremes.

BIG HAIL and DOWNBURST

In situations of this type there is a high probability of BIG HAIL (up to 8-10 cm in diameter) also associated with strong gusts of wind up to 120-130 km/h, called DOWNBURST in jargon. The latter, also defined as a descending gust, is a meteorological phenomenon which consists of strong downward gusts of wind with horizontal motion coming out of the advancing front of the storm.

ATTENTION, PRUDENCE and WATCH OUT FOR CARS!

The potential of thunderstorms should never be underestimated, especially when you come from such hot and muggy days. Eyes therefore focused on the sky from the weekend and if you don’t really have to, wait for the fury of the elements to wear off before leaving the house.

And be especially careful with cars, because the risks are high: travel will be limited to what is strictly necessary.

In short, caution is the watchword! We will keep you posted.

