Hainan Men’s Football Team Wins National Games Futsal Championship and Creates Football History in Hainan-News Center-Nanhai.com

News from New Hainan Client, Nanhai.com, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on April 27 (reporter Chen Wang, intern Song Jingrui) On the afternoon of April 27, the five-a-side football match of the 14th Shaanxi National Games ended in Yinchuan. Among them, the Hainan provincial team defeated the host Yinchuan team 4:2 and won the championship. This is also the first time that the Hainan football team has won the Futsal Championship of the Men’s National Games, creating the history of Hainan football.

The Hainan Men’s Football Team won the National Games Futsal Championship.Photo courtesy of Provincial Department of Tourism and Culture

The Hainan Provincial Team is in the same group as the Mudan District Team of Heze City, Shandong Province, and the Xingqing District Team of Yinchuan City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A total of 9 teams participated in the competition, divided into 3 groups. The group stage adopts a single round-robin system. In the second stage, 8 teams will play a knockout match to determine the champion.

The Hainan provincial team scored a total of 24 goals in two group matches and three knockout matches, showing super attacking power, and it is also the team with the most goals among participating teams. In the 5 games, the Hainan provincial team was highly skilled in individual skills and cooperated with each other tacitly as a whole.

In the final of the day, the Hainan provincial team played against the host Yinchuan team. The two sides had played against each other in the group stage, and the battle ended in a 3:3 draw. In the opening game, the Hainan provincial team continued their good form and led their opponents 3:0. The lagging Yinchuan team launched a counterattack, strengthened their offense, and scored two goals. However, in the end, the Hainan provincial team beat the host Yinchuan team 4:2 and won. champion.

The Hainan Provincial Team is composed of members of Hainan Red Chariots Football Club from Qiongshan District, Haikou City. After the provincial trials, they represented Hainan in this competition. The organizing committee stipulates that players participating in this competition must be between 25 and 40 years old. The members of the Hainan Provincial Team are all outstanding amateur football players in Hainan. Among them, players such as Wu Duosheng and Lu Zhengtian have also participated in the Chinese Championship and Chinese Second Football League.

















