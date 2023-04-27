Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gameplay Confirmed for August Release – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

News – The Game Awards 2022: Five of the biggest announcements”> HQ

Earlier this week, we reported that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon would launch in late August, meaning it was only a matter of time before we got an official announcement and some gameplay. As it turns out, we got both.

FromSoftware gave us the first gameplay trailer for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and finally confirmed that the game will be released on August 25th. As far as gameplay goes, it does look like what armored hardcore fans and many others want, as we’ll be able to explore huge and diverse environments while fighting a variety of different mechs and builds. I recommend watching it a few more times, as it also lets us experience the customizability of our own mechs, so the story with different endings isn’t the only aspect that makes this highly anticipated game very replayable.