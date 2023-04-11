Haining, a small swordsman in the whole province, competes for the front with “bright sword”

2023-04-11 11:00:35





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Ma Biru Correspondent Cai Lingxiao

On April 7th, young swordsmen from teams and clubs from various cities in the province wore handsome fencing uniforms and appeared at the Haining Convention and Exhibition Center to participate in the 2022 Zhejiang Provincial Youth Fencing Championship. A total of 21 teams and 618 athletes participated in this competition.

Zhu Liting from the Shaoxing City representative team participated in the women’s foil individual and team competitions. Although she won the 6 rounds of the group competition, she was still not satisfied with her performance. “I feel that my hands and feet are a little loose, and I didn’t fight well. It may be that I didn’t warm up well. The original level should allow the opponent’s score to be lower.” Zhu Liting won the women’s foil individual and team events in Group B at the Provincial Games last year. The champion, just participated in the National High School Fencing Championship at the end of March. “With the experience of the Provincial Games and the National Games, the game will look much easier now, so we still need to adjust our mentality and play every game seriously.”

Lin Qiang, coach of the fencing team of the Zhejiang Provincial Shooting and Archery Bicycle Sports Management Center, said that after participating in the Provincial Games last year, he found that the overall level of Zhejiang youth fencing has been showing an upward trend. In particular, U12, U14, and U16 are even close to the strength of national athletes, and the development momentum of amateur players is also quite good. This competition is mainly to provide a display platform for young fencing athletes across the province, and also to promote the better development of fencing.