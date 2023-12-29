Haizhou Police Station bravely serves as a model of integrity on the way to the exam in the new era

The Haizhou Police Station of the Haining Municipal Public Security Bureau has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to integrity and cleanliness in a recent notice issued by the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee. The police station has been awarded the title of Jiaxing City’s Corruption Unit Construction Demonstration Unit and Haining City’s Three-Star Corruption Station, indicating its strong dedication to upholding integrity in their work.

In their efforts to combat corruption, the Haizhou Police Station has implemented several measures to promote integrity within the community. Community police officers have distributed contact cards to residents, featuring a commitment to integrity and a supervision telephone number, allowing members of the public to play an active role in oversight.

The police station has also established a social supervision pattern, inviting National People’s Congress deputies, CPPCC members, lawyers, and other personnel to evaluate the civilian auxiliary police, further enhancing transparency and accountability.

In addition to these initiatives, the Haizhou Police Station has actively engaged in anti-corruption education, collaborating with anti-corruption education bases and organizing voluntary activities to promote integrity among police officers.

Furthermore, the police station has incorporated team management into their comprehensive command and management system, providing real-time monitoring of integrity risks and conducting internal supervision of civilian auxiliary police to prevent any misconduct.

A recent incident involving policeman Dong Chao exemplifies the dedication to integrity at the Haizhou Police Station. When confronted with an attempted bribery, Dong Chao promptly rejected the gift and reported the incident to the organization, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to upholding integrity in law enforcement.

To further instill the values of integrity, the police station has implemented monthly Party Day activities focused on themes related to integrity and created real-life classrooms on integrity within the institute. These efforts aim to cultivate a culture of integrity among police officers and their families.

Overall, the Haizhou Police Station’s proactive measures and unwavering commitment to integrity serve as a model for public security units in the province, contributing to the construction of “corrupt public security” in the blue sea and Qingzhou.

