Bob Hanning wants to win the German Handball Championship this season with Füchse Berlin. The managing director also trains a second division team on a voluntary basis. The project will now continue.

Handball official Bob Hanning will continue to coach the second division club 1. VfL Potsdam in the coming season. As the top Bundesliga club Füchse Berlin announced on Thursday, the cooperation between the two clubs will continue and managing director Hanning will continue to work as a volunteer as head coach of Potsdam.

“Two years ago we embarked on a common path that has so far proven to be very successful for the development of VfL Potsdam, but also for the development of the young players. Despite the high time burden, I get just as much energy from the boys that I have to muster for it,” Hanning was quoted as saying in a statement from Foxes.

Potsdam was promoted to the second division under Hanning. Since 2021, the 55-year-old has been active as a coach in Potsdam in addition to his duties with the foxes.

“Others can’t do that full-time”

“We know about his double burden as a trainer with us and as managing director of Füchse Berlin, and that’s why his commitment cannot be overestimated. What he does in his free time for VfL Potsdam on a voluntary basis, others can’t do full-time,” said Potsdam’s managing director Frank von Behren.

After the narrow 33:32 win against Hannover at the weekend, the foxes still have the best chance of winning the German championship with nine rounds to go. They are in second place with the same number of points as THW Kiel.

On Sunday there will now be two absolute top games, which can certainly point to the outcome of the title race. The foxes welcome the fifth-placed Rhein-Necker-Löwen, Kiel takes on fourth-placed Flensburg-Handewitt. Both teams still have chances of winning the title, but defeats would reduce them massively.

Incidentally, Hanning is also doing well with Potsdam. After 29 of 38 games, the team is in seventh place in the second division table. The next opponent on Friday is the traditional club TuSEM Essen.