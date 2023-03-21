Home Sports Handball coach Rolf Brack died at the age of 69
Sports

Handball coach Rolf Brack died at the age of 69

Handball coach Rolf Brack died at the age of 69

Dhe German handball mourns Rolf Brack. As his former club Frisch Auf Göppingen announced on Twitter, the long-time Bundesliga coach died unexpectedly on Tuesday night at the age of 69. The Stuttgarter Nachrichten had initially reported on it. Brack underwent urological surgery before his death.

“This is shocking news,” said Axel Kromer, sports director of the German Handball Federation (DHB), when asked: “Rolf Brack was a mentor for handball and coach generations. He was always looking for new ways and combined knowledge with creativity. In doing so, he gave some groundbreaking impulses. We will miss Rolf and his ideas for handball. Our deep condolences go to his family.”

In addition to Frisch Auf Göppingen, Brack also coached HBW Balingen-Weilstetten and HC Erlangen in the Bundesliga. “He managed to get promoted to the 1st Bundesliga with the small club and to establish HBW there over the years. The people of Balingen owe it to him that they are known throughout Germany as “The Gauls”. What Rolf Brack has done for HBW cannot be put into words,” said the gaming community.

Brack was also responsible for the Swiss national team from 2013 to 2016. Most recently, he took over as coach of the second division club DJK Rimpar until the end of the 2020/21 season.

“We are completely surprised by his death and are losing an absolute handball expert who has achieved a lot and was a very pleasant person. We mourn with his family,” said Frank Bohmann, Managing Director of the Handball Bundesliga (HBL).

Brack leaves behind his wife, two children and four grandchildren. In addition to his various coaching activities, he also worked as a sports scientist with a doctorate. In addition, Brack was a member of the Federal Teaching Commission of the German Handball Federation (DHB). He took the exam for the A trainer license from today’s national coach Alfred Gislason.

