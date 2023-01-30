TURIN. Ilic arrives, expected today at the first training session in the grenade, but Lukic is ready to say goodbye. The revolving doors are back in Philadelphia: a Torino pivot leaves for an incoming shot. In fact, the negotiations between the Cairo club and Fulham for the permanent sale of the Serbian midfielder are in the details. The strenuous opposition of Juric who would have liked to keep his protégé at least until the end of the championship also fell: for this reason he had lively discussions with sporting director Vagnati in Empoli. But it won’t be like this. The Serbian, who also had some doubts about the destination, will go to play in England in the newly promoted club in the Premier League, but the protagonist of an excellent season so far, seventh in the standings behind the giants.

The Cairo club accepted the offer from the Londoners who put 10 million euros on the plate plus 3 in bonuses to immediately snatch a player from the grenades that the coach considered essential for his game. Lukic, who in August had blown up the negotiating table for the renewal of his contract expiring in 2024 by refusing the offer of 1.5 million a year, will receive 2.2 million a season and will sign for 4 years. This is how the adventure of the Serbian international in Turin is about to end, with a little bitterness in the mouth. Lukic was one of the old guard, despite his 26 years, the one with the longest militancy. He arrived in 2016 wanted by Mihajlovic, but only with Juric did he explode, attracting the attention of various teams. He could have stayed for life, instead he chose another future. The epilogue, at this point, more obvious than a story in which everyone is a bit of a loser. Lukic had become one of the souls of Taurus.