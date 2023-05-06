Hangzhou Asian Games Chinese Women’s Chess Team Officially Released-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, May 4th (Reporter Yang Lei) On May 3rd, the 19th Asian Games Chess Athlete Supplementary Trial (Women’s Final) was held at Shenzhen Nanshan Museum. Zhu Jiner, Hou Yifan, Zhai Mo, and Tan Zhongyi were officially selected for the Chinese women’s chess team for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The eight players shortlisted for this final are Lei Tingjie, Zhu Jiner, Xiao Yiyi, Guo Qi, Zhai Mo, Hou Yifan, Tan Zhongyi and Ju Wenjun.

After 2 days and 7 rounds of competition, Zhu Jiner won the championship, Hou Yifan won the runner-up, Zhai Mo and Tan Zhongyi ranked third and fourth respectively. These four players entered the Chinese women’s national chess team squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games. At the same time, according to multi-dimensional calculations such as selection results, 2022 competition results, and ratings, Hou Yifan and Zhu Jiner ranked the top two in terms of comprehensive points, and qualified for the Hangzhou Asian Games Individual Chess Competition.

Zhu Jiner, who has won individual and team qualifications and is about to embark on a trip to the Asian Games, said frankly that this is a very unexpected surprise, “I came here for the team qualifications, and I didn’t expect to get the individual qualifications at all. Because There are 8 participating chess players, and my rating is fifth. Next, I will work hard to prepare for the Asian Games, and the opportunity to represent my country is very rare.”

Tan Zhongyi was not satisfied with her performance. Talking about the Asian Games, she said that she will do her best to prepare for the competition and do her job well. After the trials, she will go to Cyprus to participate in the fourth round of the 2022-23 FIDE Women’s Grand Prix to improve her competitive state through training instead of competition.

In the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, Hou Yifan became the individual and team “double champion”. Ye Jiangchuan, chairman of the Chinese Chess Association, expressed the hope that Hou Yifan can continue to maintain a high level, set an example, and contribute to the Chinese team. “The Chinese women’s team hopes to continue their glory in the Asian Games, and I look forward to their performance.”

The women’s selection competition is sponsored by the Chess and Cards Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the China Chess Association, and undertaken by the Shenzhen Chess Academy of the Shenzhen Mass Sports Promotion Center, the Shenzhen Nanshan District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, and the Shenzhen Chess Association.

Original manuscript link: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0504/c1012-32678523.html

Editor in charge: Niu Yuhang