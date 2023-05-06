++ Five arrested for riots at Dacia Arena ++ – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 06 – Five people have been arrested for the accidents at the Dacia Arena, three of whom are outside the Udine district. The deferred arrests were made today and refer to the incidents that occurred at the end of the Udinese-Naples match in which 15 people were injured, six of whom were hospitalized (one in serious condition due to broken limbs). There are two arrests made for resistance and for specific crimes committed during sporting events carried out in Udine, and then in Pordenone, Gorizia, Naples. The chief prosecutor, Massimo Lia, has announced that the investigations are continuing. (HANDLE).

