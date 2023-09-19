Home » Maxirissa in Pordenone, the number of injured rises to six – Medicine
The final toll of the maxi-disaster that occurred last night in Villanova di Prata (Pordenone) increases: six people hospitalized. Only one person remains seriously injured but in stable condition and hospitalized in Udine while the other five are in hospital in Pordenone.


According to what has been learned from investigative sources, in the gigantic scuffle gunshots were not fired, as previously reported, but edged weapons and sticks. The investigations are conducted by the Carabinieri of the Sacile Company.

