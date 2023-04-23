Hangzhou Asian Games Delegation Heads Meeting opens on 25th_Zhejiang Online

Hangzhou Asian Games Delegation Heads Meeting opens on 25th

2023-04-23 11:27:31





Source: Tribune





Reporter Yu Mingang

On April 19, the reporter learned from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee that at nine o’clock in the morning on April 25, the Hangzhou Asian Games delegation meeting will officially open. At that time, relevant leaders of the Olympic Council of Asia, Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee and nearly a hundred Olympic committee representatives from 45 Asian countries (regions) will attend the meeting. Aichi·Nagoya Asian Organizing Committee and others will come to observe .

It is a common practice for large-scale international sports event organizations to hold a delegation head meeting. As an important pre-competition rehearsal for the Hangzhou Asian Games, this delegation meeting is the largest international conference since the Hangzhou Asian Games was organized, and it is also an important communication platform for the host city Hangzhou and the delegation.

During the 3-day meeting, the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee will introduce the latest preparation progress to the participating Olympic committees, release the latest entry policies, procedures and related information, and provide information on competition services and registration, anti-doping, competition and training venues 16 business areas including , registration and certification, athlete villages and sub-villages, accommodation and catering services, and other 16 business areas made policy and procedure statements, and carried out work exchanges with the heads of delegations of various Olympic committees to understand the needs of the delegations and make full preparations for their participation Prepare.

It is reported that the online delegation meeting of the Hangzhou Asian Games was held in September 2021. This is the first offline delegation meeting held in Hangzhou, which will help the organizing committee to further understand the needs of the delegation and improve the level of competition. Actively create a host city image of Hangzhou that is hospitable and full of vitality.

In addition, during the conference, the delegations will also visit and inspect the Olympic Sports Center venues, Huanglong Sports Center venues, China Hangzhou E-sports Center and other competition venues, as well as non-competition venues such as the Asian Games Village and Hangzhou Asian Games Museum to fully understand each venue Facilities and site conditions. They will also visit places of interest such as West Lake and Qinghefang Street to experience the urban culture of Hangzhou.