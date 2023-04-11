Original Title: Hangzhou Community Games “Moved” into the Embedded Stadium

China Sports News reporter Yan Xuechao

Recently, two football teams from Xiangfu Street and Gongchenqiao Street in Gongshu District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province played a match. The venue for the game is the Soccer Field at the Candy and Sports Theme Park under the Viaduct. During the competition, the high-speed rail roared past above the athlete’s head, the professional and beautiful football field was under his feet, and the cheering cheers from the neighbors were beside his ears, forming a special landscape.

“The ground facilities are good, the environment is clean, the management is in place, and it is very convenient to be close to home.” The players are very satisfied with this embedded field. In Gongshu District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, more and more urban and rural “corner lands” that were once unattended have become popular sports and leisure places. The “forgotten corners” such as the roadside on the roof, under the viaduct, and the abandoned factory area have now become embedded basketball courts, football fields, and badminton courts around citizens…

From March this year, the finals of the first “Universiade Cup” community sports meeting and embedded sports field series (basketball, tennis, badminton, Tai Chi, hip-hop, football) in Gongshu District will be held at the embedded sports iconic venue in Gongshu District The competition started one after another, attracting a total of 71 teams and more than 1,000 athletes from 18 subdistricts, government agencies, enterprises and institutions in the jurisdiction to participate. With the advancement of the work of embedded sports venues in Hangzhou in recent years, there are also many good places for sports around the citizens. Qiao Zheng from Wulin Street is very concerned about the exercise venues: “In the words of Hangzhou, the embedded sports venue is to use all the venues that can be used in the ‘corner head’ in the city, and it fits well with the sports in our community.”

Qiao Zheng said that he likes to swim, and he usually goes to Hangzhou Swimming Center and Hangzhou National Fitness Center. Such large venues have good facilities and convenient transportation, and because there are many old communities in the streets, there are limited places for physical exercise. If you want to stay at home When exercising at the door, you will choose table tennis, badminton, etc. according to local conditions. This time, the street is also forming a team to sign up for these two and tennis competitions.

It is understood that for the embedded sports venues around the citizens, Hangzhou is using various methods to revitalize the stock, expand the increment, improve the quality, and create a high-quality “10-minute fitness circle”. According to statistics, a total of 341 embedded sports venues have been built in the jurisdiction this year, including 6 football fields, 56 basketball courts, 168 table tennis courts, 95 badminton courts (volleyball courts), 15 tennis courts and 1 gateball court , The total area of ​​new embedded sports facilities is 61,272 square meters, 204% of the city-to-district assessment target for this year has been completed, 68% of the three-year construction target has been completed, and the characteristic space layout of “one river, two belts and five circles” has been promoted.