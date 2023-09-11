Hangzhou Girl Zou Jiaqi Secures Rowing Ticket for Paris Olympics and Eyes First Gold Medal at Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou Girl Zou Jiaqi Wins Rowing Ticket for Paris Olympics and Aims for Asian Games Gold

Hangzhou, China – Hangzhou girl Zou Jiaqi has secured her ticket to the Paris Olympics after an impressive performance at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Zou, along with her partner Qiu Xiuping, finished sixth in the women’s lightweight double sculls event, securing their qualification for the prestigious sporting event.

Born in 2001 in Tonglu, Zou has been a rising star in the world of rowing since her early days in a physical education class in primary school. The coach of the Hangzhou Municipal Team noticed her potential while she was playing football on the playground and invited her to join the city team. Despite initial concerns from her parents about her well-being and adjustment to the intense training, Zou’s determination prevailed, and she joined the rowing team of Hangzhou Aquatic Sports Center.

Zou’s hard work and dedication paid off in subsequent years as she achieved numerous victories and accolades in national and international competitions. In 2020, she surpassed national team players and won the gold medal in the 2000-meter women’s lightweight category at the National Rowing Championships. As a result, she earned a spot on the national team and continued to impress with her performance.

With her qualification for the Paris Olympics confirmed, Zou now sets her sights on the Hangzhou Asian Games. She and her partner, Qiu Xiuping, will be competing in the rowing women’s lightweight double sculls event on September 24, aiming to secure the first gold medal of the games. The event, which will take place at the Fuyang Water Sports Center, holds special significance as it is where Zou excels.

Rowing may be considered a niche sport, but the Chinese rowing team has consistently delivered remarkable performances at the Asian Games. In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, the team won four gold medals and two silver medals, dominating the men’s and women’s double sculls events. The rowing event at the Hangzhou Asian Games is set to produce 14 gold medals, and Zou Jiaqi is determined to bring home the gold for her hometown.

Zou Jiaqi’s success in rowing is not an isolated phenomenon in Zhejiang province. Other athletes, such as Ji Bowen in the men’s rowing event and Wang Congkang, Li Dongjian, and Wang Nan in the kayak event, possess the skill and potential to compete for gold medals in water sports at the Asian Games.

As the anticipation for the Hangzhou Asian Games builds, all eyes will be on Zou Jiaqi and her teammates as they strive to make history and capture the first gold medal for the host city. The determination and dedication displayed by Hangzhou girl Zou Jiaqi exemplify the spirit of the Games and inspire younger generations of athletes to pursue their dreams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

