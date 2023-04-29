Hannover gets second victory – Nuremberg still in fear of relegation

FC Nürnberg started well, but couldn’t fight their way out of the bottom of the table: Hannover 96 scored 3-0 in their own stadium.

Hannover 96 celebrated the second win in a row in the 2nd Bundesliga. Lower Saxony won 3-0 (1-0) against 1. FC Nuremberg on Saturday evening and, with 40 points, finally made it into the secured mid-table.

In front of 28,500 spectators, Julian Börner (43rd minute), Derrick Köhn (49th) and Maximilian Beier (70th) scored the goals for the hosts, for whom it was their second win in a row. The Nuremberg stuck through the defeat as table 13. still in the middle of the relegation battle, four points ahead of relegation place 16.

In a fast-paced encounter, Nuremberg got off to a good start and created some good chances. The hosts held on well and took the lead just before half-time. After a free kick by Jannik Dehm, Börner scored with a header. Shortly after the change of sides, Köhn increased the lead to 2-0 with a nice long-range shot. This broke the resistance of the Franks. Maximilian Beier made the final score 20 minutes before the end.

Nuremberg still plays at home against 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Hansa Rostock, who are threatened with relegation, as well as at SC Paderborn and 1. FC Magdeburg.