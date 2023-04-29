The return of Franz Essl to his old elementary school

Have you always wanted to be a scientist? Do you know all bird species? The biologist Franz Essl was confronted with questions of this kind yesterday in the Anton Bruckner elementary school in Kronstorf, which is now also a climate alliance school. For the 50-year-old “Scientist of the Year 2022” it was a return to his earliest place of work. Because Essl went to elementary school in Kronstorf. “Excellent student” is written on the old index card from the 1980s. 40 years later