Home Sports Hard surprises with victory in Croatia
Sports

Hard surprises with victory in Croatia

by admin
Hard surprises with victory in Croatia

HC Hard pulled off a surprise in the penultimate group game of the European League. Austria’s handball vice champion prevailed on Tuesday against the Croatian top team RK Nexe with 29:22 (14:12). Advancement to the round of 16 was already out of reach. Die Harder celebrated their first win of the current group phase at the ninth attempt. Previously, only a 30:30 home draw in December against Balatonfüredi KSE from Hungary was recorded.

In the home game against Nexe at the end of November, Harder suffered a clear 24:35 defeat. In the second leg in Nasice, Karolis Antanavicius and Luca Raschle impressed with five goals each. Dominik Schmid, Nikola Stevanovic, Nico Schnabl and Jadranko Stojanovic each contributed four goals. Nexe, as the leader of the table, was already clear as a climber before the game. Hard drew level with Balatonfüredi by three points with the first win in the competition.

The final European League game for Harder next Tuesday (8:45 p.m.) is at home against BM Granollers from Spain. In the domestic league, Vorarlberg will welcome champions UHK Krems on Friday (6.30 p.m.) in a repeat of last year’s final.

See also  Tim Gajser is world champion. Championship standings of the Finnish GP

You may also like

Liverpool-Real Madrid, Ancelotti: ‘Vinicius the most decisive player’....

The Phoenix Mercury announce the return of Brittney...

Juventus Pogba trained in a group: test with...

World Anti-Doping Agency demands four-year suspension for Russian...

Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5, Ancelotti dictates the law at...

National Table Tennis Durban World Table Tennis Championships...

After the skiing miracle, the ground collapsed. Forget...

Eintracht Frankfurt Naples, the report cards of the...

Champions: Di Lorenzo, ‘happy for an important victory’...

China Marathon builds a new track-Sports-中工网

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy