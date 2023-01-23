Original title: Hardy: Although Irving broke out, my biggest concern is that the Nets converted offense and scored 19 points in the second half

Hardy: Although Irving broke out, my biggest concern is that the Nets scored 19 points in the second half in transition

Live broadcast, January 21st, today’s NBA regular season, the Jazz lost 106-117 to the Nets. After the game, Jazz coach Hardy accepted an interview with reporters.

Talking about the loss, Hardy said: “We lost 19 points in transition in the second half. Although Irving played a great game (48 points and 11 rebounds) and hit some difficult shots, he is a special player. But 19 points in transition in the second half is my biggest concern because it has to do with how focused we are on defense.”

“I think it was caused by our insensitivity on the offensive end. We were troubled by the Nets’ physical confrontation, which then affected our mentality of returning to defense.” Hardy continued.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: