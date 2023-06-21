Have you ever been to the “most beautiful” bicycle track with beautiful roads and out-of-print mountains and rivers in Chun’an? -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Have you ever been to the “most beautiful” bicycle track with beautiful roads and out-of-print mountains and rivers in Chun’an?

Landscapes, towns, villages, bridges, tunnels… For road cycling enthusiasts, “Rounding Qiandao Lake” must be on the must-see list for cycling. Qiandao Lake has always been known as a “cycling paradise”. Here, not only can you break through the limit and surpass yourself in the speed and passion, but you can also enjoy the unique charm of Qiandao Lake’s out-of-print landscape.

On June 19, the 6-day “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Road Cycling Championship and 2023 National Youth Road Cycling Championship kicked off at the road cycling field of Chun’an Jieshou Sports Center. Following the race, let’s take a look at this “most beautiful” track.

The “most beautiful” track won unanimous praise from athletes

After the competition, I want to travel specially

The first day of the competition is divided into two adult men’s individual races and adult women’s individual time trials. The men’s race starts and ends at Chun’an Jieshou Sports Center, with a total distance of 210 kilometers and a week around the lake, connecting 14 towns in the county; The women’s race is about 20 kilometers.

On the track, the riders riding hard and the picturesque mountains and rivers complement each other and form a seamless one, showing the sporty style between movement and stillness.

“The lake water of Qiandao Lake is very clear, which is very impressive.” At the press conference after the adult men’s individual road race (210 kilometers), the “most beautiful” track won unanimous praise from the athletes. I was quite impressed with several bridges including the Bu Bridge. “It feels very good to ride on the bridge and see the lakes and islands on both sides.”

The “most beautiful track” in their mouth is this cycling greenway around Qiandao Lake – the road cycling event is held on roads with various terrain changes according to local conditions. In Qiandao Lake, which has a unique ecological environment advantage, the charm of cycling has also been infinitely magnified-in the 210-kilometer track, there are 37 bridges, 30 tunnels, and there are flat roads in the county town and winding mountain roads. Regions and landscapes are different.

“During the competition, I felt that the scenery along the way was very beautiful, especially when passing by the lake. Qiandao Lake was rippling with blue waves, water and sky, and the scenery was infinitely beautiful. If I have the opportunity, I really want to travel here after the competition.” Lu Siying, the women’s individual time trial champion, also commented in the same way.

