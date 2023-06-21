Unforgettable Graduation Season Kao will accompany you to meet a more “beautiful” self_TOM News

In the scorching sun, many students were dressed in academic uniforms and academic caps, and with a “click”, they were frozen in the page of youth. This encounter, which began in early autumn and September, spanned four years, days and nights, and they bid farewell in midsummer, June. At the graduation ceremony, the scenes of youth recorded by the camera will become precious and exclusive memories.Open the graduation makeup tips customized by Kao, put on appropriate shades of makeup, and use the best state to add a touch of gorgeous color to the page of youth.

Taking photos with teachers and friends, and once again walking through every familiar corner of the campus, the graduates who are about to leave the campus will record the memories of their youth carried by the university one by one. The sun is the best lighting board and filter, and the scorching sun also witnessed the tears of joy in this June. Strong ultraviolet rays have strong penetrating power, and the skin is prone to sunburn and sunburn. It is necessary to apply sufficient sunscreen products in advance to resist the intrusion of ultraviolet rays.

“Biore Water Active Sunscreen Moisturizing Honey” adopts Kao’s patented hydrogel particle sunscreen technology. The micron-sized sunscreen microcapsules can cover the gaps in the skin. The high-power sunscreen of SPF50+ PA+++ and the sunscreen duration of more than 12.5 hours can resist UVA, UVB damage to the skin. The camera records youth, and Biore protects youth.

If you want to leave a side of releasing your personality and expressing yourself in your graduation yearbook, try the newly launched “Kao Lijie Foam Hair Dye”.Three series of natural color, natural color, and design color are specially customized for Asian skin colors, with a total of 18 hair colors to meet various matching needs. The natural color series creates a delicate and gentle atmosphere; the restored color series adds translucent luster and breaks the dull feeling; the design color series professionally modulates a variety of warm and cold tones, highlighting the unique style of the individual, and leaving a unique self-imprint of the university on the page of youth.

Excitedly and nervously receiving the graduation certificate from the principal on the stage, and taking a playful graduation photo with friends on campus, it only takes one thousandth of a second to take a photo, record it in an instant, and cherish it for a lifetime. Under the spotlight in the auditorium and the outdoor sunlight, it is easy to sweat and smudge makeup, and the clear and docile makeup can make the beauty last longer. With the blessing of exquisite makeup, he smiled confidently in front of the camera, and let the shutter be pressed at any time, engraving the youthful light and shadow of graduation.

As the basis of the entire makeup look, the base makeup that is as light as makeup can coat the skin with a soft-focus filter, so that the overall makeup can withstand social distance and the camera.Kao’s cosmetics brand KATE’s “Invisible Skin Lotion Foundation” adopts Kao’s powder-making technology. The micro-particle powder is light and close to the skin, which can remove oily shine and is refreshing and not stuffy, creating a soft mist makeup effect. Eyebrow makeup is the finishing touch. KATE “Three-dimensional modeling three-color eyebrow powder” EX-5 earth tone, three colors from light to dark, natural and versatile, eyebrow eye shadow, lying silkworm contouring, all in one set! Novices can easily create a deep three-dimensional eye makeup effect.

For lip makeup in graduation photos, you can avoid the rich and mature bright red, choose “Kaido Mengsite Lipstick” No. 03 warm sun milk tea color, which is close to the natural lip color, and the moist and gentle temperament helps to blend more beautiful graduation photos.

Happy face continued youth, unforgettable graduation season. Graduation is both the end and the starting point. Kao will accompany all graduates to look back on the past, start a new journey, and embark on the next stage of life. May all the students go here to be full of flowers and bloom like brocades, and hope that when we meet again, we will be as youthful as before.

0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

