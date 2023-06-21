Powell’s Congressional hearing tonight: Is the Federal Reserve, which has suspended interest rate hikes, really a “paper tiger”? Sina Yingwei Financial Market Express: Trading in the U.S. holiday market is light, pay attention to Powell’s congressional testimony Provider Investing.com Yingwei Financial Investing.com external market headlines: Powell’s congressional testimony this week may clarify external interest rate confusion Sovereign Fund’s $1.1 billion investment in Morgan Stanley remains bearish on U.S. stocks Sina Yingwei’s financial situation Market Express: U.S. stocks are closed on Monday due to a holiday, this week pay attention to Powell’s speech provider Investing.com Yingwei’s financial situation Investing.com looks forward to Powell’s congressional hearing: What will the Fed chair say after a pause in rate hikes?SinaView full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

