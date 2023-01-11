Home Sports Hawkins and Williams advanced to the quarterfinals of the Snooker Masters – Teller Report
Sports

Hawkins and Williams advanced to the quarterfinals of the Snooker Masters – Teller Report

by admin
Hawkins and Williams advanced to the quarterfinals of the Snooker Masters – Teller Report

Original title: Hawkins, Williams advanced to the quarter-finals of the Snooker Masters

Xinhua News Agency, London, January 10 (Reporter Zhang Wei) The Snooker Masters announced the ownership of two top eight seats on the 10th. Hawkins and Williams easily defeated their opponents and passed the first hurdle.

Hawkins made it all the way to the final of last year’s Masters, where he lost to Australian Robertson. Against Mark Allen on the 10th, he swept his opponent 6:0 very strongly, and will face the winner between Trump and Ryan Day in the quarter-finals.

Allen, who is ranked fifth in the world, won the Masters Championship in 2018, but then made five “round trips” in this competition that invites the world‘s top 16 players to participate. He sighed that Hawkins’ defense was so good that day, but he couldn’t tell how he played, “because I didn’t have many opportunities to get started.”

On the same day, Williams defeated Gilbert 6:2, and will then compete with the world‘s No. 1 O’Sullivan for a semi-final qualification.

See also  Lungavilla, the usual group "But we don't make proclamations"

You may also like

Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and...

Shanghai Shenhua coach Wu Jingui: The young players...

Alice Neri, mysterious destination on the navigator of...

Goalkeeper showcase: this is how Carnesecchi has entered...

San Siro: Milan and Inter, a stadium for...

Women’s volleyball: Champions League, in the Conegliano and...

The Chinese team won the nine-man singles in...

Morata, his wife Alice Campello in intensive care...

Mixed joys and sorrows for Malaysia Badminton Open

Inter, Marotta on Lukaku and Skriniar: the words...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy