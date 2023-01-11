Original title: Hawkins, Williams advanced to the quarter-finals of the Snooker Masters

Xinhua News Agency, London, January 10 (Reporter Zhang Wei) The Snooker Masters announced the ownership of two top eight seats on the 10th. Hawkins and Williams easily defeated their opponents and passed the first hurdle.

Hawkins made it all the way to the final of last year’s Masters, where he lost to Australian Robertson. Against Mark Allen on the 10th, he swept his opponent 6:0 very strongly, and will face the winner between Trump and Ryan Day in the quarter-finals.

Allen, who is ranked fifth in the world, won the Masters Championship in 2018, but then made five “round trips” in this competition that invites the world‘s top 16 players to participate. He sighed that Hawkins’ defense was so good that day, but he couldn’t tell how he played, “because I didn’t have many opportunities to get started.”

On the same day, Williams defeated Gilbert 6:2, and will then compete with the world‘s No. 1 O’Sullivan for a semi-final qualification.