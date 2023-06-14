Home » He communicates intensively with Liverpool. Jaroš on the new role of number one, the unfortunate season and darts
He communicates intensively with Liverpool. Jaroš on the new role of number one, the unfortunate season and darts

During the season, Vítězslav Jaroš did not catch much and he also had to travel to Georgia for the under-21 football EURO without seeing significant minutes. But the injuries to Matěj Kovář, the clear number one goalkeeper, and Antonín Kinski, the third goalkeeper originally called up, shuffled the cards. “It’s a big change knowing I’m probably going to start. Of course it’s pleasant and I have to prepare myself mentally,” says Jaroš, who belongs to the famous Liverpool, last year was a guest in Stockport, England, and in his free time likes to compete with his teammates in darts.

