Home » He feels sick after drinking water bought at the supermarket: bottles taken off the shelves
Sports

He feels sick after drinking water bought at the supermarket: bottles taken off the shelves

by admin

The sip, then the rush to the hospital. A 52-year-old man was hospitalized on Friday in Vigevano, in the Pavia area, after feeling ill immediately after drinking mineral water from a half-liter bottle purchased in recent days in a supermarket in the city.

The 52-year-old was rescued first by family members and then by the 118 doctors, who took him to the hospital to carry out checks. His conditions, from what has been learned, would not be serious.

However, the supermarket chain has decided to temporarily withdraw the brand of mineral water from the shelves, pending the analysis. It remains to be understood if, as it seems, the malaise is connected to water and, if so, what it is due to.



See also  On the 10th anniversary of Simeone coaching Atletico, he has embarked on Mourinho's path of mediocrity? _ Champions League _ Defensive _ Porto

You may also like

Death at Tour de Suisse and debate over...

Pajola: Important and fundamental victory. But we must...

DM of eventing riders: Olympic champion Krajewski in...

Guido Meda: ‘When Berlusconi made me change my...

“A very important signal”: Top scorer Glatzel stays...

Ulm celebrates, Bonn mourns – great feelings after...

NBA, Tony Snell: ‘My son is autistic, I...

After financial problems: Hertha BSC gets a license...

Stirpe, ‘Grosso chose something else, but with him...

Martin Kaymer misses the cut at the US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy