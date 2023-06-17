He feels sick after drinking water bought at the supermarket: bottles taken off the shelves

The sip, then the rush to the hospital. A 52-year-old man was hospitalized on Friday in Vigevano, in the Pavia area, after feeling ill immediately after drinking mineral water from a half-liter bottle purchased in recent days in a supermarket in the city.

The 52-year-old was rescued first by family members and then by the 118 doctors, who took him to the hospital to carry out checks. His conditions, from what has been learned, would not be serious.

However, the supermarket chain has decided to temporarily withdraw the brand of mineral water from the shelves, pending the analysis. It remains to be understood if, as it seems, the malaise is connected to water and, if so, what it is due to.







