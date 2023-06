The candidate for Mayor of Pereira, Carlos Andrés Hernández, who represents the interests of Fuerza Ciudadana and the Liberals Progresistas, has stated that he has every intention of accepting Steven Cárdenas’s proposal, for which he indicated “we share the call of the candidate of the SOMOS movement, Steven Cárdenas, so that in a single survey…

Exclusive content for subscribers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook